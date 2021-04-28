Raymond James Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.00.

Stanley has an average return of 4.1% when recommending Marathon Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2338 out of 7481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.98, a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marathon Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.