Raymond James Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Kemper (KMPR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Kemper (KMPR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kemper with a $86.33 average price target, which is a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Based on Kemper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $122 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMPR in relation to earlier this year.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.