Raymond James Reiterates a Hold Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 75.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $129.75, which is a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

Based on iRobot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $413 million and net profit of $93.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $289 million and had a net profit of $35.53 million.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

