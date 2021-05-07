Raymond James Reiterates a Hold Rating on Datadog (DDOG)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 53.5% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.09, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Datadog’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and GAAP net loss of $16.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $891K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 194 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2010, Datadog, Inc. provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users, through an SaaS-based data analytics platform.

