Raymond James Reiterates a Hold Rating on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Business First Bancshares (BFST). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Business First Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

Business First Bancshares’ market cap is currently $350.3M and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BFST in relation to earlier this year.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.