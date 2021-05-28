Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Howard Kim- May 28, 2021, 7:36 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Omega Healthcare (OHI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Public Storage, and Welltower.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omega Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Based on Omega Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $274 million and net profit of $160 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $253 million and had a net profit of $89.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

