Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on HBT Financial (HBT)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on HBT Financial (HBT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 89.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HBT Financial with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.71 and a one-year low of $9.11. Currently, HBT Financial has an average volume of 62.44K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, IL.