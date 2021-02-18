Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on Four Corners Property (FCPT)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on Four Corners Property (FCPT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Four Corners Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Four Corners Property’s market cap is currently $2.05B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment comprises of Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.