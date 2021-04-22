Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on First Merchants (FRME)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on First Merchants (FRME). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Merchants with a $45.00 average price target.

Based on First Merchants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $45.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $47.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Gary Lehman, a Director at FRME sold 3,000 shares for a total of $145,140.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, Residential, and Finance Leases. The Commercial lending segment is primarily based on the identified cash flows of the borrower and secondarily on the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate lending involves higher loan principal amounts and the repayment of these loans is generally dependent on the successful operation of the property securing the loan or the business conducted on the property securing the loan. The Consumer and Residential segments establishes a maximum loan-to-value ratio and requires private mortgage insurance if that ratio is exceeded. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.