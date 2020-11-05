Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on Fiesta (FRGI)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Fiesta (FRGI), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiesta with a $11.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fiesta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and GAAP net loss of $8.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a GAAP net loss of $43.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.