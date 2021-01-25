Raymond James Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies (TRV). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.84, close to its 52-week high of $152.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $144.25, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.29 and a one-year low of $76.99. Currently, Travelers Companies has an average volume of 1.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, William Heyman, the Vice Chairman of TRV sold 2,500 shares for a total of $342,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

