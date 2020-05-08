Raymond James Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Sell rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF) today and set a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Crew Energy with a $0.22 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.20 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crew Energy’s market cap is currently $32.17M and has a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.