Raymond James Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Casa Systems (CASA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.52, close to its 52-week high of $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Casa Systems with a $9.67 average price target.

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $106 million and net profit of $3.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.