Raymond James Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Antero Resources (AR)

In a report issued on August 11, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Antero Resources (AR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.77.

Antero Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.07, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on August 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and GAAP net loss of $463 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $906 million and had a net profit of $42.17 million.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.