Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.24, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts with a $9.00 average price target, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.83 million and GAAP net loss of $99.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a net profit of $12.78 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

