Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.80, close to its 52-week high of $56.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $52.82 average price target, a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.78 billion and net profit of $1.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.34 billion and had a net profit of $946 million.

