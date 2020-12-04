Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $289.53, close to its 52-week high of $304.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ulta Beauty with a $288.69 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on November 24, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $300.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty’s market cap is currently $15.74B and has a P/E ratio of 114.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ULTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Lorna Nagler, a Director at ULTA sold 3,000 shares for a total of $722,790.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

