Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Trade Desk (TTD)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk (TTD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $489.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $821.91, representing a 44.9% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $23.27B and has a P/E ratio of 133.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.