Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Renasant (RNST)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Renasant (RNST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.43, close to its 52-week high of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renasant is a Hold with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.95 and a one-year low of $18.22. Currently, Renasant has an average volume of 362.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.