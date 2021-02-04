Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Nustar Energy (NS)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nustar Energy (NS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nustar Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $17.43, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Nustar Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $363 million and GAAP net loss of $97.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $378 million and had a net profit of $47.2 million.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment is engaged in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment purchase crude oil and refined petroleum products for resale. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.