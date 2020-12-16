Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nokia (NOK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.39 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on December 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR2.95 price target.

Based on Nokia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion and net profit of $193 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.69 billion and had a net profit of $82 million.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

