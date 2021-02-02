Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on McKesson (MCK)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on McKesson (MCK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.55, close to its 52-week high of $187.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.67.

Based on McKesson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.81 billion and net profit of $577 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.62 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $730 million.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other. The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes pharmaceutical and other healthcare-related products and also provides pharmaceutical solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. The European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional and retail customers and serves patients and consumers in 13 European countries. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment focuses on medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers in the United States. The Other segment comprises on McKesson Canada, McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions and in a joint venture. The company was founded by John McKesson and Charles Olcott in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.