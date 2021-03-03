Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on LKQ (LKQ). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.87, close to its 52-week high of $40.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

The company has a one-year high of $40.75 and a one-year low of $13.31. Currently, LKQ has an average volume of 1.77M.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.