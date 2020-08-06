Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

In a report issued on July 22, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Limestone Bancorp.

Based on Limestone Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.25 million and net profit of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.94 million and had a net profit of $3.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LMST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Glenn Hogan, a Director at LMST bought 18,763 shares for a total of $206,336.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.