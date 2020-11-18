Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.21, close to its 52-week low of $36.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoodRx Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.15, which is a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoodRx Holdings Inc provides digital healthcare platform that provides prescription drugs at affordable prices. The company offers services like diabetes testing, general visits, blood tests, HIV testing, Vitamin D screening, Pregnancy testing, and many more.