Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.93, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $80.95B and has a P/E ratio of 711.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

