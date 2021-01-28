Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Flex (FLEX)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Flex (FLEX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.47, close to its 52-week high of $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flex with a $20.00 average price target.

Flex’s market cap is currently $8.67B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLEX in relation to earlier this year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTC), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others. The Communications and Enterprise Compute segment includes telecom business of radio access base stations, remote radio heads, and small cells for wireless infrastructure; networking business; server and storage platforms for both enterprise and cloud-based deployments; next generation storage and security appliance products; and rack level solutions, converged infrastructure, and software-defined product solutions. The Consumer Technologies Group segment offers consumer-related businesses in Internet of Things enabled devices, audio, and consumer power electronics, mobile devices; and supply chain solutions for consumer, computing, and printing devices. The Industrial and Emerging Industries segment comprises of metering infrastructure, energy storage, smart lighting, smart solar energy; and industrial, including semiconductor and capital equipment, office solutions, household industrial, and lifestyle, industrial automation and kiosks. The High Reliability Solutions segment relates to health solutions business and automotive business. The company was founded in May 1990 and is headquartered in Singapore.