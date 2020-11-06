Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clean Energy Fuels.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.87 million and GAAP net loss of $6.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.