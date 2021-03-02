Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.45, close to its 52-week high of $25.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 96.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Central Pacific Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Central Pacific Financial’s market cap is currently $660.9M and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.