Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.7% and a 28.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Associated Banc-Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Associated Banc-Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $45.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307 million and had a net profit of $83.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 207 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.