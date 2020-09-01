Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.1% and a 28.2% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Vermilion Energy.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.62, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 60.94K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.