Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Veritex (VBTX)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Veritex (VBTX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritex with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veritex’s market cap is currently $968.6M and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VBTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.