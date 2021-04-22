Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tristate Capital (TSC)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Tristate Capital (TSC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Tristate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33.

Based on Tristate Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.07 million and net profit of $12.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.56 million and had a net profit of $14.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSC in relation to earlier this year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. It operates through Bank and Investment Mangement segments. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals through TriState Capital Bank subsidiary. The Investment Management segment involves in the investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors through Chartwell and also supports marketing efforts for Chartwell’s proprietary investment products through CTSC Securities. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.