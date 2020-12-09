Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals with a $39.80 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TARS in relation to earlier this year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s lead candidate TP-03, is a novel drug that targets the Demodex mite nervous system to kill the mites.