Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $577.8M and has a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TARS in relation to earlier this year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s lead candidate TP-03, is a novel drug that targets the Demodex mite nervous system to kill the mites.