Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Stag Industrial (STAG)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial (STAG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.16, close to its 52-week high of $36.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Stag Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.13.

The company has a one-year high of $36.93 and a one-year low of $22.18. Currently, Stag Industrial has an average volume of 1.09M.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.