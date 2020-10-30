Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on South State (SSB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on South State (SSB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

South State has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.88, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on South State’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $217 million and GAAP net loss of $84.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $165 million and had a net profit of $41.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSB in relation to earlier this year.

South State Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. The company was founded on February 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Columbia, SC.