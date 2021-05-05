Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.15, close to its 52-week high of $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $23.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $15.38. Currently, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average volume of 475.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSLX in relation to earlier this year.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment comprises first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity, and other investments. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.