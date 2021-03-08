Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Radnet (RDNT)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Radnet (RDNT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Radnet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.67 and a one-year low of $5.81. Currently, Radnet has an average volume of 197.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RDNT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. The company was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.