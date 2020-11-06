Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.84, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.58 and a one-year low of $3.99. Currently, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 4.77M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.