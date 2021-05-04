Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser reiterated a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) today and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Sarugaser covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, Cronos Group, and The Valens.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrganiGram Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $3.56.

The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 22.89M.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.