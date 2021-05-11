Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Oak Street Health (OSH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Oak Street Health (OSH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oak Street Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.00, representing a 26.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oak Street Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $249 million and GAAP net loss of $87.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates an healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health operates more than 50 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee, with plans to continue its geographic expansion, including into Texas and New York.

Read More on OSH: