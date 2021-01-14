Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Masimo (MASI)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Masimo (MASI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $276.27, close to its 52-week high of $284.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 73.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $293.00 average price target, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Masimo’s market cap is currently $15.21B and has a P/E ratio of 72.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.99.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.