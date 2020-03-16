Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Masco (MAS)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, MRC Global, and GMS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $49.11 average price target, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Masco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion and net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.04 billion and had a net profit of $192 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products.