Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on LaZBoy (LZB)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy (LZB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LaZBoy with a $33.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.48 and a one-year low of $15.61. Currently, LaZBoy has an average volume of 309.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

La-Z-Boy, Inc. engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Upholstery, Casegoods, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. The Casegoods segment markets and distributes wood furniture such as bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces; and also manufactures some custom upholstered furniture. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through the retain network. The Corporate and Other segment includes the shared costs for corporate functions, including human resources, information technology, finance, and legal. The company was founded by Edwards M. Knabusch and Edwin J. Shoemaker in 1927 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.