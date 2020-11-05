Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $13.43 average price target, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.90 and a one-year low of $7.86. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 8.74M.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.