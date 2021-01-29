Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.89, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.21 billion and net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.22 billion and had a net profit of $480 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.