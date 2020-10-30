Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Crescent Capital BDC.

Fortress Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.71, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Fortress Transportation’s market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTAI in relation to earlier this year.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term. The Offshore Energy segment comprises of vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas activities and are typically subject to long-term operating leases. The Shipping Containers segment includes an investment in an unconsolidated entity engaged in the leasing of shipping containers on both an operating lease and finance lease basis. The Jefferson Terminal segment consists of a multi-modal crude and refined products terminal. The Railroad segment refers to Central Maine and Quebec Railway short line railroad operations. The Ports and Terminals consists of Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern and multiple industrial development opportunities, and Long Ridge, acquired in June 2017, a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities. The Corporate segment includes unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and management fees. The company was founded on February 19, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.