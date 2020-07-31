Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 23.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Commerce Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.67, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on July 29, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Flagstar Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.78B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBC in relation to earlier this year.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.