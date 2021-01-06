Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enterprise Products Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

Enterprise Products Partners’ market cap is currently $42.76B and has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPD in relation to earlier this year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing plants. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment stores and markets crude oil products. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.